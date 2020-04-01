Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfrid Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfrid Parker

Notice Condolences

Wilfrid Parker Notice
PARKER Wilfrid
(Wilf) Passed away peacefully at
St James's Hospital,
on 22nd March, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of the late Anne, loving dad of Dale, David and Derek, grandad and
great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium, on Wednesday 8th April at 12.20pm, immediate family only please.
All enquiries to
Wm Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, 74-76 High Street, Kippax, Leeds, LS25 7AJ ,Tel 0113 2872277.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -