Alexander William Anthony William passed away peacefully
on 6th July 2020, aged 73,
with his loving family by his side.
A loving husband to Margaret,
a beloved dad to Kathryn and
Jackelyn and treasured granddad
to Liam, Emily and Bethany.
The funeral took place 16th July 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support.
"We've never been apart, going to miss you with all my heart, you're
my soul mate and I'll see you again"
love Margaret.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020