William Clear Notice
CLEAR William
(Bill/Pal) On 14th February 2020, peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital
with his family by his side,
aged 71 years of Pontefract (formerly of Margam, Wales).

Dearly loved husband
of Marilyn & much loved
dad to Neil and Louise.
A devoted grandad and great grandad and friend to many.

Funeral service at
St. Michael's Catholic Church, Knottingley on Friday 6th March
at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired
for St. Michael's Catholic Church.

In memory, please wear a daffodil.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020
