EMMERSON William (Billy) Passed away suddenly at home on 15th January 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Pat, cherished brother in law of Joan, Frank, Albert and Sylvia, uncle
and friend to many.
Billy will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 1:40PM.
Flowers welcome, no donation box.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020