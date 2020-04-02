|
Fewster William Passed away on 18th March 2020 with his family by his side at home in Castleford, aged 87.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie.
Much loved father, father in law, grandad and great grandad.
A private family funeral will take place on Friday 3rd April 2020.
A memorial service to
celebrate Dad's life will be arranged at a later date.
Donations to Marie Curie.
For Enquiries please call
T F Morritt Funeral Directors
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 2, 2020