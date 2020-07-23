|
HARDISTY WILLIAM Bill, of Castleford, passed away in Newfield Lodge Care Home on July 14th 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved dad of Kevin, Richard and Mark and a very dear father-in-law. Loving grandad of Claire, Richard and Josh and a much loved great-grandad, also loved brother of Jean, Brian and Alan. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, July 30th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill would be appreciated to Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020