Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hardisty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hardisty

Notice Condolences

William Hardisty Notice
HARDISTY WILLIAM Bill, of Castleford, passed away in Newfield Lodge Care Home on July 14th 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved dad of Kevin, Richard and Mark and a very dear father-in-law. Loving grandad of Claire, Richard and Josh and a much loved great-grandad, also loved brother of Jean, Brian and Alan. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, July 30th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill would be appreciated to Dementia UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -