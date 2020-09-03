|
|
|
MACHEN WILLIAM ARTHUR Bill, of Pontefract, passed away on August 22nd 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved brother of Sylvia and very dear brother-in-law of George, also a good friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 7th at 1.45 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Those wishing to remember and share their memories of Bill are invited to Willow Park Club, where the family will meet you upon their return from the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles. E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020