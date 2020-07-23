|
SLATTER William (Bill) Of Pontefract.
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home, on the
14th July 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved husband of the late Patricia, a much loved dad of Martyn, Jane, Tim, Richard, David, Jonathan and the late Lesley,
a special grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad,
also a respected father in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Monday 27th July with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 12:30pm. Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 23, 2020