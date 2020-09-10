|
Wood William (Bill) Passed away peacefully in Priory Gardens Care Home, Pontefract,
on Saturday 22nd August 2020, aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Stephen,
father in law to Kathy, cherished
grandad of Matthew and his wife Sarah, Stuart and his wife Rachel and great grandad of Athena.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium, due to current restrictions only people invited may attend the service.
All enquires to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017
