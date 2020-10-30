|
|
|
White 24th October 2020 peacefully at home, The Oaks, Portadown, surrounded by his loving family.
Alan Jeffrey, devoted dad of Lynn and Megan, father in law of Kyle and Stephen, a much loved Granda of Bobby and George and a cherished brother of
Carleen, Pauline, Jimmy and Derek.
A private funeral has taken place.
Donations for the benefit of Marie Curie c/o Milne
Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS,
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 30, 2020