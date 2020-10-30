Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan White

Notice Condolences

Alan White Notice
White 24th October 2020 peacefully at home, The Oaks, Portadown, surrounded by his loving family.
Alan Jeffrey, devoted dad of Lynn and Megan, father in law of Kyle and Stephen, a much loved Granda of Bobby and George and a cherished brother of
Carleen, Pauline, Jimmy and Derek.
A private funeral has taken place.
Donations for the benefit of Marie Curie c/o Milne
Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS,
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -