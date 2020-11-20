|
PATTERSON Allen
The wife and family of the late Allen Patterson wish to express their thanks to those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
Especially to the many family, friends and neighbours who telephoned, sent cards and letters which meant so much.
To Ann's Home Care for their care and attention over a number of years.
To the Staff of CAH for the many times Allen received care. To Dr. Eakin & Staff of High Street Group Practice, Lurgan.
To Rev. Robin Brown for his words of comfort at the Funeral Service.
To those who sent donations to Alzheimer's Society, Northern Ireland and finally to Alan Wray Funeral Directors for their dignified, caring and professional service.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation.
"In Christ alone my hope is found".
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 20, 2020