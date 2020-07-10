|
Sergeant
Billy The wife, son, daughter and family circle for the late William Sergeant wish to thank all those that sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
To those who stood at the home and on route to Newmills Graveyard, attended the funeral, telephoned, sent cards/letters, social media messages or helped in any way.
To Annette Woods District Nurse, to staff of the Domiciliary Care Team of the SHSCT and Marie Curie nurses.
To the Reverend Gordon Best for his pastoral support and for conducting the funeral service.
To Joseph Poots and Son for the dignified and professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
Please accept this as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Mahon Road, Portadown.
Published in Portadown Times on July 10, 2020