Loftus Colum RIP Colum's wife Bernie along with his brothers and sisters wish to express their sincere thanks to all who sympathised and supported them during their recent bereavement. They are grateful to everyone who sent Mass cards, Sympathy cards, telephoned, sent letters and brought gifts to the house. In particular, the family would like to thank the Doctors and staff of Moy Health Centre and Nursing team of Craigavon Area Hospital,
the District Nursing Team from MAC Milan.
To the Pharmacy and staff of Mc Keever chemist Moy. A special thank you to Martin & Son Funeral Director for their professional and dignified manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements and burial. A special word of thanks to Fr. Martin Loftus (brother of Colum) for his beautiful
Requiem Mass and thanks also to Fr Connolly Moy PP for concelebrating the Mass and being so supportive to the family. A special thanks to the Management and staff of the Ryandale
for providing the funeral lunch.
The family were truly overwhelmed by the large amount of people who took time to pay their respects. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement
as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Colum's month's mind will be held privately
on Friday 21st August 2020.
