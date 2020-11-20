|
VENNARD
The wife, daughters, granddaughters and family circle of the late Cyril Vennard wish to thank everyone for their kindness and support on their recent bereavement.
A word of thanks to Cannon Rev Shane Foster for conducting the funeral service and organist Kathleen Foster.
Special thanks to Richard Edgar and his associates representing The U.D.R.
To Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Services for their care and compassion at a very difficult time.
Our sincere gratitude to Mandy Close and her Palliative Care Team at Daisy Hill Hospital who gave Cyril excellent care and attention.
To all who sent cards of sympathy, telephoned and gave donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, Daisy Hill Hospital.
Trusting this
acknowledgement
will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation.
'Peace Perfect Peace'
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 20, 2020