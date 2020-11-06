|
Bentley 2nd November 2020, peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, late of Bluestone Road, Portadown, David William Frederick (Davy) beloved and devoted husband of Sandra, dearest father of Darren and Marc also a much
loved Granda Davy of Mollie, Kayla and Amelia-Rose. A private committal has taken place on Wednesday past.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired for the benefit of Bluestone Methodist Church Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade (cheques made payable please to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account) c/o Milne Funeral Services,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle
Peace Perfect Peace
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 6, 2020