Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bentley

Notice Condolences

David Bentley Notice
Bentley 2nd November 2020, peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, late of Bluestone Road, Portadown, David William Frederick (Davy) beloved and devoted husband of Sandra, dearest father of Darren and Marc also a much
loved Granda Davy of Mollie, Kayla and Amelia-Rose. A private committal has taken place on Wednesday past.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired for the benefit of Bluestone Methodist Church Boys Brigade and Girls Brigade (cheques made payable please to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account) c/o Milne Funeral Services,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle
Peace Perfect Peace
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -