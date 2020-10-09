|
|
|
Cardwell
(nee Taylor) 30th September 2020 (peacefully) in her own home Gilford Road, Portadown.
Dorothy beloved and devoted wife of the late Eric, dearest mother of Deidre, Alistair and the late
Deborah, also a much loved grandmother of Nicky, Stephen, Richard, Katie, Kellie, Jack and George and great Grandmother of Zack, Tyler and Sasha.
A Funeral Service has taken place last Friday in Milne's Funeral Church,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS, followed by committal in Seagoe Parish
Church Graveyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the benefit of Marie Curie c/o
Milne Funeral Services, address as above.
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed
by the entire family circle.
Rock of Ages
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 9, 2020