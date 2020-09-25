|
|
|
Lennon
(nee Copeland)
22nd September 2020,
peacefully in Rockfield
Care Home, Newry, late
of Spelga Mews
Banbridge, formerly of
Hanover Street,
Portadown.
Edna (Pearl) dearest
wife of the late Robert,
cherished mother of
Elizabeth and Joan,
mother-in-law of Tony
and David a much loved
grandmother of Graham
and the late Diane and a
beloved
great- grandmother.
House and funeral
strictly private due to the
current circumstances.
Family flowers only
please, donations for the
benefit of Spelga Mews
Residents Comfort Fund
c/o Milne Funeral
Services, 59 Seagoe
Road, Portadown,
BT63 5HS.
Blessed assurance
Jesus is mine...
Published in Portadown Times on Sept. 25, 2020