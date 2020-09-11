|
Wilson (nee Robinson), 8th September 2020, peacefully at home, Gilford Road, Portadown, Elizabeth (Liz), beloved and devoted wife of Derek, dearest mother of Jude and Nikki, mother in law of Shade and Ciaran, also a much loved gran of Shade, Jonah, Martha, Betsy, Annie and Archie.
A Thanksgiving Service was held on Monday past in Armagh Road, Presbyterian Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of Cancer Research NI (Portadown Branch) c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
Published in Portadown Times on Sept. 11, 2020