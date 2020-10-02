|
|
|
JOHNSTON
George Andrew, B.E.M.,
29th September 2020, peacefully at his home, The Willows, Brownstown Road, Portadown.
After a short illness, beloved husband of the late May.
House and funeral strictly private due to the current circumstances.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the benefit of The Kidney Clinic,
Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, Craigavon Cardiac
Care and The Alzheimer's Society (cheques made payable to Milne
Funeral Services donations account) c/o Milne Funeral Services,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.
Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters and the entire family circle.
"In Heavenly love abiding"
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 2, 2020