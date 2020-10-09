|
JOHNSTON The brothers, sisters and the family circle of the late George Andrew Johnston, B.E.M., wish to express their grateful thanks and appreciation for the sympathy and support given to them by relatives, friends and neighbours after the sudden death of their dear and beloved brother. A very sincere thank you to Dr. Williamson and the Nursing Staff of Portadown Health Centre, also Dr. John Hardy of the Renal Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry and the Doctors and Nurses in Level 4. Thanks also to the members of the Quality Care Team who cared for George in his own home. A very special word of thanks to Rev. Lucy Burden for her prayers and comforting words and for conducting the funeral service in St. Mark's Church and also to the Organist and Sexton. Special thanks to Milne Funeral Services for their professional care and compassion in carrying out the funeral arrangements. Thank you also to those who sent letters and cards of sympathy, telephoned and gave donations to Craigavon Cardiac Care, the Kidney Clinic, Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry and The Alzheimer's Society Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
"In Heavenly love abiding"
