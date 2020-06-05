|
|
|
McNALLY Jack
The wife, daughter and grandchildren of the late Jack McNally wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all those who sent cards, messages, telephoned, text or emailed and sent flowers to offer condolences. Special thanks must go to The Rosemount Care Home who looked after Jack for the last 3 years of his life and were his family at the last, when we were not able to visit the home due to the lockdown. Also Reverend Gary McMurray for his very welcome visits to Jack, his Pastor Carer to the family and for conducting the service at the graveside. Finally our sincere thanks to KG Cheevers and Son Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. Thanks also to all those who sent donations in lieu of flowers to Rosemount Care Home and St Matthew's Parish Church. Trusting this will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation.
The Mc Nally Family, 4 Sleepy Valley Court, Richhill.
Published in Portadown Times on June 5, 2020