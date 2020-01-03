|
DOUGAN James Gordon
The wife, son, daughter and family circle of the late James Gordon Dougan would like to thank all the kind relatives, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. A special word of thanks to the Rapid Response Team, the Ambulance Service of N.I. the Resus Team and HDU at Craigavon Area Hospital, also Dr. Bridgham and Staff at the Mandeville Unit, the Haematology Ward Craigavon Area Hospital, Mrs. Hazel Wilson and Staff at Tower Hill Heart Failure Team. The Doctors and Staff at Richhill Health Centre, and Stewart and Staff at Richhill Pharmacy. A special thanks to Rev. Phillip McClelland for conducting the funeral service and for his unfailing attention before and after the funeral, to the P.W. of Ahorey Presbyterian Church for providing the refreshments, to the Organist Mrs. Heather Sandford, to the Grave Digger and to Len Grant and Co. for carrying out the funeral arrangements with the highest professionalism and supportive manner. To all who sent letters and cards of sympathy, called at the home, telephoned, attended the funeral or helped in any way, thank you. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Jean, Wayne and Stacey Dougan, 37 Woodlawn Heights, Richhill.
Published in Portadown Times on Jan. 3, 2020