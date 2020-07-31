|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Lawrence The family of the late Lawrence (Larry) Armstrong wish to thank all those who sympathised with them in their
recent sad bereavement. To those who sent
cards and telephoned we are most grateful.
We would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at the Riverside Practice, the district nurses who came every week and the domiciliary care service who came every day, the doctors and nurses in Ward 4 south CAH who looked after him in his last days.
A special thanks to Myrtle Morrison Minister
who said prayers for him in his last hours and conducted the service in the funeral parlour
and at the graveside.
Also thanks to Joseph Poots & Son who carried
out the funeral arrangements in a very
compassionate manner.
We trust this acknowledgement is accepted
as our appreciation and thanks.
Eva Armstrong and family.
Published in Portadown Times on July 31, 2020