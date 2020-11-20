|
McCollum
(nee Redpath)
12th November 2020, peacefully in her
daughter Allison's home, Velton Lawns, Laurelvale, Tandragee, Leonora,
beloved and devoted
mother of Julian and Allison, mother in law of Alan and a treasured Nanny of Poppy, Amber and Peter.
A private committal has taken place on Saturday past.
Donations in lieu of
flowers, if desired for the benefit of Cruse Bereavement Care c/o Milne Funeral Services,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle
"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 20, 2020