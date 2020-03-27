|
COLEMAN
Madeline (Mary) (Nee Daly)
The family of Madeline Coleman wish to express their appreciation to all those who sympathised with them during their recent bereavement. Our heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours. Sincere thanks to those who called at the house, attended the funeral and sent cards to the home. Sincere gratitude to Dr. Evans and Faith Haffey (nurse) and to all of the carers who attended the house and looked after Madeline. Also a special thank you to the Marie Curie nurses who cared for Madeline at home. Our sincere thanks to Canon Toner who celebrated Madeline's beautiful Requiem mass and to Colleen Conway for her beautiful singing. Thanks also to the Eucharistic ministers, gravedigger and Sacristan. To Quinn Bros. Funeral Directors for the caring and dignified way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements and supported the family during this difficult time. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. May she rest in peace.
Published in Portadown Times on Mar. 27, 2020