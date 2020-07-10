|
DAVISON The family of the late Maureen Davison, Schomberg Estate, Portadown wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them during their recent sad bereavement. A special thank you to The Staff at Aughnacloy House who cared for Maureen (mum) during her illness. Thank you to Rev Geoffrey Haugh for conducting the funeral service and Ellison of Joseph Poots & Son for the caring and dignified manner in which the arrangements were carried out and supported the family during this difficult time. Thank you to all those who made a donation in lieu of
flowers or helped in any way. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Portadown Times on July 10, 2020