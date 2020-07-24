|
BUNTING In memory of Maurice Bunting who died on 2nd July. Mrs Pearl Bunting wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of condolence she has received on the passing of her dear husband Maurice. For the telephone calls and cards of sympathy from neighbours and friends. A special thank you for Dr Pickering, Tandragee Health Centre and the Doctors and Staff of Ward 3 South, Craigavon Hospital for the wonderful care of Maurice in his time of need. Also Pastor Clifford Morrison and the Elders and members of Portadown Baptist Church. A thank you to Jackson Stoops and Sons for the dignified and professional manner in which they took care of the funeral arrangements. Also the kind donations people made to Portadown Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Maurice. I trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of my sincere appreciation.
Published in Portadown Times on July 24, 2020