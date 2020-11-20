|
Templeton 9th November 2020 peacefully in The Mater Hospital, Belfast late of Parkmanor Oaks Care Home,
formerly of Mossbank Road, Portadown, Millicent, beloved and devoted wife of the late William,
dearest mother of Alan and
mother-in-law of Fiona, dearly loved Grandmother of Brooklyn and Jude.
A private committal has taken place on Thursday past.
Donations in lieu of
flowers, if desired for the benefit of Child Evangelism Fellowship c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord"
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 20, 2020