More Obituaries for Mona Martin
Mona Martin

Mona Martin Notice
Martin 4th November 2020 (peacefully) in Sandringham Nursing Home, late of Margretta Park, Portadown, Mona, beloved wife of the late Bertie devoted Mother of Lynne Mother-in-law of Alex and a much loved grandmother of Amy, Sam and Lucy. House and funeral private due to current circumstances.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church c/o Mine Funeral Services , 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
"In Heavenly love abiding "
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 13, 2020
