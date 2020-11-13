|
|
|
Martin 4th November 2020 (peacefully) in Sandringham Nursing Home, late of Margretta Park, Portadown, Mona, beloved wife of the late Bertie devoted Mother of Lynne Mother-in-law of Alex and a much loved grandmother of Amy, Sam and Lucy. House and funeral private due to current circumstances.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church c/o Mine Funeral Services , 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
"In Heavenly love abiding "
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 13, 2020