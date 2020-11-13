|
|
|
Roney Robert (Roy) November 1, 2020,
peacefully at home, Clanbrassil Gardens, Portadown, Roy Roney, dearly beloved husband of Ellen and dearly loved
father of Keith.
A funeral service has
taken place on Wednesday 4th November, followed by interment in Seagoe Cemetery.
Donations if desired
payable by card via our MuchLoved website or by cheque or postal order payable to Seagoe Church Lads Brigade c/o Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Directors 42 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.
Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Son and all the Family Circle.
"TILL WE MEET"
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 13, 2020