|
|
|
Robinson 13th October 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in her own home Seagoe Park, Portadown, Rosemary Joan, loving mother of Wesley and Amy, dearest sister of Trevor, Elizabeth, Charlotte, David, Helene, Ann and the late Alan, sister in law of Caroline, David, Jimmy, Ruby and Jeremy cherished daughter of the Late Sidney and Lottie also a treasured Aunt and Great Aunt.
House and Funeral private due to current circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of Vinecash and Newmills Sunday School's (cheques made payable please to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account) c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
At the Cross
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 16, 2020