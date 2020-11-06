|
|
|
ROBINSON Rosemary. The brothers and sisters of the late Rosemary Robinson would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on their recent sad bereavement.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and neighbours who called at the home and attended her Church Service. To those who telephoned, sent cards and letters of condolences as well as those who sent donations in lieu of flowers, we are truly grateful.
For all the professional care and respect shown to Rosemary we want to give special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 7 South, Belfast City Hospital, Alison Jones and the District Nursing Team in Portadown Health Centre, Palliative Care Team, Marie Curie Nurses, Trust Carers and to Mark and his Staff at Eden Pharmacy, Portadown.
Special thanks is also offered to Rev. Gordon Best and Rev. Philip Poots, Newmills Presbyterian Church, Portadown for their attentiveness and support to Rosemary throughout her illness.
Thanks also to the Kirk Session and Stewards of Vinecash Presbyterian Church on the day of her funeral and to the organist, Mr Orly Watson.
Grateful thanks to Milne Funeral Directors, Portadown for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements,
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 6, 2020