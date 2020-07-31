Home

Hughes
Sandra June 17th

The son, daughter and family circle would like to express their thanks to all those who sympathised with them during this bereavement.
To all those who called at the house,
telephoned and sent cards.
Also a special thank you to the staff at 3 North
Medical for the wonderful care of our mother.
Also a special thanks to REV. Elizabeth Cairns
for her prayers, words of comfort and
conducting the graveside service.
Also Joseph Poots and Son for the caring
and dignified manner in which the
arrangements were carried out.
We trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Portadown Times on July 31, 2020
