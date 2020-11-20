|
TOYE Seamus RIP The wife, sister and entire extended family of the beloved Seamus would like to express our heartfelt thanks to those who have offered support, sympathy and kindness following our loss.
Especially, we would like to thank those that called at the house, sent Mass cards, flowers, letters, took part in the guard of honour and attended the chapel car park. Thanks also to the Father Garrett Campbell ambulance service, air ambulance, PSNI, family and friends who attended the scene.
Thanks to Father Garrett Campbell for the heartfelt homily and Requiem Mass and for his attendance at the graveside. Thanks to The Hanna Sisters for the beautiful music, the readers, Eucharistic Minister, those who brought up gifts, the sacristan and the gravediggers.
To the Quinn Brothers we thank for the dignified way in which you took care of all the funeral arrangements.
As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions in appreciation for all you have done for us.
Seamus's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated in
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maghery on
Monday 23rd November 2020 at 7pm
Toye & McGeough family circles (Maghery / Kilmore)
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 20, 2020