|
|
|
Riley 6/11/2020 peacefully in the Ulster Hospital late of Knocknamuckley, Portadown, Stella Margaret Elizabeth, beloved and devoted wife of the late David dearest mother of Marshall, Neil, Audrey, Douglas, Gilbert and Graeme, mother-in-law of Sarah, Jenny, Dan, Gillian, Emma and Gina and a much loved grandmother of Jackson, Isobel, Katie, Cameron, Michael, Victoria, Alison, Mitchell, Olivia, Wilson,
Ellen, Anna and Samuel. House and funeral private due to the current circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers for the benefit of Cancer Focus N.I.
c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. "Forever with the Lord"
Published in Portadown Times on Nov. 13, 2020