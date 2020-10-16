Home

Askin 14th October 2020 (peacefully) in Craigavon Area Hospital late of Dorchester Park, Portadown Thomas John (Tommy) beloved and devoted husband of May dearest father of Jeff and father-in-law of Sarah and a much-loved Grandad of Sam and Charlie. House and funeral strictly private due to current circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of Craigavon Cardiac Care c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family
circle.

What a friend we have in Jesus
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 16, 2020
