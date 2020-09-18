|
Thomas On the evening of 25th August, 2020, Thomas Dunlop, a very welll known and respected gentleman, passed away peacefully in hospital at the age of 81.
The only child born to Thomas and Agnes Dunlop on 30th April 1939, he described 'the wee whitewashed house' where life began. As a boy, he attended the olld Edenderry Elementary School and had a particular aptitude for both English language and the written word; often expressed through his personality and writing. He even once won a prize for the best handwriting in the entire school.
His working life began at 14 and spanned more than 40 years including time at McGredy's Roses, working alongside his father. Other workplaces included the Carpet Factory, Exquisite Fabrics and King Packaging.
Throughout his life, his faith was evident from his commitment to Seagoe Parish; the family church. He attended Sunday school and joined the Boys Brigade then later the church choir, using his tenor voice to praise God through song.
His great love of pipe bands began when he first emabraced the role of drum major in his youth and of those he led, it is as drum major of Marlacoopipe band for which he will be most remembered. Over three decades, he was a very familiar figure, proudly leading Marlacoo at parades. He also enjoyed competing in pipe band contests and once came third for his own marching skills. The band also once won grade 3 at the World Pipe Band Cjampionships in Scotland and came third at the All Ireland Championships.
He was also a proud member of both the Orange and Black lodges; LOL 322 and RBP 80 respectively and enjoyed walking with his esteemed brothers.
He met his wife, Barbara Medlow, in 1961 and married on 6th June, 1964 in St Mark's Church, Portadown. 2020 marked 56 years of marriage during which time they were very blessed with four daughters, Rosemary, Sharon, Gillian and Lisa and later further blessed with six grandchildren, Stuart, Lauren, Christopher, Simon and twins, Logan and Dakota.
Although baptised Thomas John, he became affectionately known as 'TJ' amongst fellow work colleagues and 'Tommy' amongst family, neighbours and friends. Loyal, polite, unassuming and hardworking; an irreplaceable 'character' who will be most remembered for his unique humour and wit.
Published in Portadown Times on Sept. 18, 2020