WHITTEN Trevor The family of the late Trevor Whitten (formerly of Ashgrove Road, Newry) wish to sincerely
thank everyone who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to George Preston Funeral Directors and Rev. Bryan Kee for their personal attention and beautiful funeral service. Also thanks to all the home carers who attended to Dad in his latter years and also the staff of Craigavon Hospital for their care during his recent illness.
Lovingly remembered by Wendy, John, Richard and the family circle.
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 9, 2020
