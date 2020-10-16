Home

William Clulow

William Clulow Notice
Clulow 9th October 2020 peacefully in his home Queens Gardens,Portadown, William, Victor, beloved father of Ingrid, Michelle and David, dearest brother of Shirley, Millie and the late Sylvia, brother-in-law Roy and the late John and Leslie. Also a dear uncle and Grandfather. A Funeral service has taken place with committal in Seagoe Parish Church Graveyard.
Donations if desired for the benefit of Marie Curie c/o Milne Funeral
Services 59 Seagoe Road Portadown BT63 5HS
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
The day thou gavest lord has ended.
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 16, 2020
