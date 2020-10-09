|
|
|
LYNASS 1st October 2020, peacefully at home, Coronation Street, Laurelvale, surrounded by his loving family, William Henry (Billy) devoted and beloved husband of Elizabeth, dearest dad of Joanne, father in law of Robert and a much loved Granda Billy of Bobbie.
A private funeral service has taken place with committal in Mullavilly Parish Church graveyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for the benefit of Cruse Bereavement Care c/o Milne Funeral Services,
59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.
Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.
"What a friend we have in Jesus"
Published in Portadown Times on Oct. 9, 2020