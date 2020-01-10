Home

Cloyd William George Jr


1926 - 2019
Cloyd William George Jr Obituary
Cloyd William George, Jr., 93, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Royal Palm Retirement Community.
He was born in Newville, Pennsylvania, April 23, 1926, to the late Cloyd W. George and Ethel Mae Burkholder George. He shared 50 years of marriage with his wife Takemi China George.
Cloyd retired as the operations chief of the Naha Military Port, Okinawa, after 42 years of service. He was a B-17 tail gunner in the Army Air Corps flying missions over Europe during WWII.
He enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash music and he was a lifelong member of the American Legion. Cloyd was a football and baseball fan, especially of the Steelers and Phillies. Above all, he loved caring for his family and looking after their needs.
Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter Megumi, wife of Phillip Lehman of Denver, Pennsylvania; two sons: Cloyd W. George, III., husband of Justine Hinz, Las Vegas, and Kenneth George, husband of Carolyn George, Port Charlotte; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister Patsy Myers, wife of Eldon Myers, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Charles, Chester, Dale, Glenn, Galen, Roy and a sister Clover Mae McLaughlin.
Interment is planned at the Sarasota National Cemetery on January 17, 2020.
