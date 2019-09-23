|
Diane Caverly-France
Age 66 passed away unexpectedly at her home in Punta Gorda,FL Sunday,September 8,2019. Diane is survived by her son Jeremy Caverly of Detroit,MI ; Two brothers ,Daniel Osborne of Marietta,GA.; Thomas Osborne of Canton,O.; Granddaughters Reagon and Soren Caverly also of Detroit,MI.; along with many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was proceeded in death by her parents Clifton R. & Geraldine Osborne ; Husband John W.France.
Diane was born December 4,1952 in Moline,IL. to Clifton and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Osborne. Graduated from Regina High School,South Euclid,O.in 1969. She then went on to Walsh University,Canton,O. for her college studies. She made Punta Gorda,FL her home in 1976 settling in to a warmer climate. Diane was employed at the Harbour Inn & Raw Bar in Port Charlotte for 27+ years as a server & manager where she made hundreds of friends out of her customers each year. after receiving her teaching certificate she became a substitute teacher at Charlotte Harbor Center School.
Diane loved to travel with friends and family on cruises and was a permanent fixture at the annual Fitzgerald Reunion.She was a avid boater with husband John ,and they and their boating friends created the "Nipple Deep Yacht Club"
She will be sorely missed by her sidekick Shih Tzu Cassie.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for October,date to be announced.