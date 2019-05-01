PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA - Douglas Peter Blake, 89, died on April 21, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice after a short battle with cancer. Born on July 6, 1929 in Manchester, New Hampshire, he was the son of Harold and Carmen Blake, brother of Martha. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. While at UNH he lettered in lacrosse, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and Air Force ROTC. In 1951 he married Nancy Carol Moore of Manchester, New Hampshire. They had two sons, Matthew, born in 1956 and Peter in 1959. They were married 58 years until Nancy’s death in 2009. Previous residences include Durham, NH, Mount Holly, NJ; West Hampton, NY; Barrington, RI and Norwell, MA, Wellesley, MA; North Olmstead, OH; Rochester, NY; Jamestown, Providence and Warwick, RI; Bokeelia, Rotonda West and Port Charlotte, FL. IN HIS LIFE: He served two years in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and the youngest full disbursement officer in the country at the time. After the service, he worked in sales for Addressograph Multigraph and then as a territory rep for Ritter Dental Equipment Mfg Company. In 1966, he accepted the position of General Manager and Executive Vice President of Smith Holden, Inc of Providence, RI, a dental equipment and supply firm with seven branches around New England. He continued his management duties there until his retirement in 1991. In his spare time, he loved serving on committees and organizations. During his life he served many years on the school board in Jamestown, RI, HOAs in Providence, RI and Port Charlotte, Fl. He was President of the American Dental Trade Association for two years and an active member of Conanicut Yacht Club in Jamestown, RI, where he served in various positions including race committee chairman and head of junior sailing program. He and his beloved wife Nancy enjoyed many business and personal trips around the country and abroad including the Caribbean, Hawaii, Canada Read More Listen to Obituary