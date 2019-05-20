Home

Edward (Ed) Guy Robinson, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Douglas T Jacobson State Veterans Home in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio to Roland and Jean Robinson on October 13, 1941. He married his beloved wife, Dorothy, on August 6, 1966 and was married almost 53 years. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy M. (Conley) Robinson, and their four children, Susanne (Billy) Lawson, Edward Robinson, Cynthia Jones, and Amy Robinson, 16 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathryn (Gary) Grisso and Carol (Lee) Fryman.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Jean Robinson, and his sister, Nancy Robinson.

A memorial service will be held on May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Freedom Bible Church, 500 Sable St., Port Charlotte, FL, 33954.
