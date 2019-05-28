|
Elizabeth Sponaugle Hargraves, 90, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1928, to Wayne and Thelma Sponaugle of Montana Mines, West Virginia.
Elizabeth retired from taching in Arlington, Virgnia, she resided in Port Charlotte, Florida and Charlottesville, Virgina.
She is survived by her son, Boyd Rea Hargraves, Jr., his wife Denise; her granddaughter, Courtney and her husband, Zachary Swanson; and her great-grandson, Vincent Rea Swanson; and her step daughter, Townley Hargraves. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Boyd Rea Hargraves, Sr. of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
There will be a graveside service on June 8, at Hillsboro Cemetery in Crozet, Virginia .
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Altzheimer's Association.