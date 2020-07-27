Albert "John" Hepp, 89, of Tiffin, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care Center.
Born December 26, 1930 to Paul and Gladys (Shepherd) Hepp, the third of five children, John grew up in Norwalk, Ohio. He graduated from Norwalk High School, class of 1948. He met his first wife, Kathleen "Kay" Hackathorn in Norwalk at an Eagle's dance. They married May 2, 1953 and raised four children. Kay preceded John in death on December 26, 1991. He later met Pearl Mae Swander and they married November 29, 1992.
John retired as a press operator for the Budd Company. He previously was a supervisor for Canteen Vending and worked for several years with his son-in-law at Mooney's Lawn Care. He was a member of the Moose, Eagles, AmVets and the Lions Club, where his children learned to make a mean popcorn ball.
John started every day with the crossword and word jumble puzzles in the local paper. He was an avid golfer and "collected" courses as he traveled, playing rounds with family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and DIY projects around the house. He passed on those handyman skills to both sons and daughters. John loved music, especially ABBA and Celtic Woman, and yelling at rooting on his Buckeyes, Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He'll be remembered for his biting wit, as a good (if judgmental) euchre partner, and for showing up to do the right thing, even when it was hard.
John joins his parents; first wife, Kay; brother, Paul; three brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pearl, of Tiffin; daughter Sue (Kevin) Mooney of Port Clinton; son Alan (Laurie) Hepp of Landrum, SC; daughter Carole (Rosco) Benson of Kettering; son Brian (Sarah) Hepp of West Independence; three stepsons, Tim (Kris) Bowers of Sandusky, David (Ann) Bowers of Omaha, AR and Todd (Shelly) Bowers of Tiffin; sisters Barbara (Frank) Wechter, Mary Jo Hepp and Judy (William) Rarick, all of Norwalk; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends, Dick Huffmon, Tom Perin, and Lenny and Lisa Simmons.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Seneca Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice program.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113.
To send online condolences go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com