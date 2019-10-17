|
|
Albert Joseph D'Ettorre
Port Clinton - Albert Joseph D'Ettorre, 77, formerly of Cleveland, OH passed away October 15, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born April 1, 1942 in Cleveland, OH the son of Alfred and Eleanor (Dodson) D'Ettorre. Mr. D'Ettorre was a software engineer for AT&T for 40 years retiring in 2004. After retirement he moved to Port Clinton and enjoyed boating on Lake Erie.
Surviving are his daughter: Kimberly Bailey of Henderson, NV; sister: Denise D'Ettorre of North Ridgeville, OH; brothers: Daniel (Bernadette) D'Ettorre of Cleveland, OH, Fred (Carol) D'Ettorre of Avon Lake, OH and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Dominic D'Ettorre; sisters: Jacqueline Sheehan and Marcia D'Ettorre.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, OH is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019