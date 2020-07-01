1/
Albert Theodore Carr
Albert Theodore Carr

Toledo - Albert Theodore Carr, 83, of Toledo and formerly of Port Clinton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born July 1, 1936 in Port Clinton to the late Dorsey R. and Catherine (Kristoff) Carr. Extremely hard working and an excellent provider, Albert worked for over 25 years at U.S. Gypsum in Port Clinton then for 25 years at General Motors in Toledo before retiring in 2000.

In his free time, Albert enjoyed fishing, camping and was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football. He also loved dogs and will best be remembered as a devoted husband and father.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of more than 62 years, Therese (Leary) Carr; children, Tom Carr (Sue), Albert "Tedd" Carr, Jr. and Cathy Carr (Lance Green); grandchildren, Thomas and Jason Carr and Jennifer Phillips; great grandchildren, Emma Phillips and Ava Carr. He was also preceded in death by a son, Tim; and brother, William Carr.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH 43452. The funeral ceremony will be held privately at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a local veteran's organization in Albert's name.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
