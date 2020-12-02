Alfred P. Havens
Port Clinton - Alfred P. Havens 83, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. He was born in Wellton, Virginia on July 25, 1937 to Clayton and Lissie (Parks) Havens. He married Betty Havens in Oak Harbor, Ohio on August 24, 1957 and she preceded him in death on August 19, 2016.
Alfred was a Veteran of the National Guard. Alfred loved his family and his church and enjoyed his role as "Pastor" sharing his faith story with everyone he met. He began his formal ministry more than 40 years ago in Port Royalton, NC. He currently was Pastor at Church of God of Prophesy in Port Clinton and Vermillion.
Alfred is survived by, daughter, Debra (Ken) Hughes, sons, Robert (Debra) Havens, Ricky (Laura Pastor) Havens, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one on the way, and sisters, Barb Millhouse, Minie Grooms, brothers, Roger (Ruth) Havens, David (Snookie) Havens, Garnet (Lissie) Havens. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandson, Michael, sisters, Viola, Rossa, brothers, Sam, Harvey and Claude.
A Graveside Service for Alfred will be conducted at 11am, Friday, December 11, 2020 at LaCarpe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.