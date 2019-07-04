|
|
Alfredo R. Vargas
Port Clinton - Alfredo R. Vargas, 58, of Port Clinton, Ohio, entered his eternal resting place on June 28, 2019 at his home in Toledo, Ohio. Alfredo "Freddy" Vargas was born April 11, 1961 to Ramon and Pauline (Rodriquez) Vargas. Alfredo will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Vargas and daughter, Amy Vargas; siblings: Pauline Gonzales of San Antonio, Texas; Rosalinda "Rosie" Lucero of Oak Harbor, Ohio; Raymond Vargas of Toledo, Ohio; and Maria A. Greear of Oak Harbor, Ohio; 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alfredo is preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Ramon Vargas, brothers-in-law, Roberto Gonzales, Bill Greear, and Fernando Lucero.
At the family's request, there will be no visitation. There will be a private ceremony for family only. Condolences, contributions, or donations can be sent in c/o The Vargas Family, P.O. Box 215, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.
Published in the News Herald on July 4, 2019